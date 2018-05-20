Luhya lawmakers divided on who to support for 2022

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 09:20, Updated May 20th 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto with Jubilee leaders from Western during a past campaign rally. [File, Standard]

Elected leaders from Western Kenya are divided on who they will support for president in 2022.

Local politicians have disagreed on whether the vote-rich region should rally behind Deputy President William Ruto or front one of their own.

Speaking at Ikoli Primary School in Malava Sub-county during a fundraiser on Friday, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale hinted at the possibility of Ford-Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) working with Ruto.

According to Khalwale, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula are in the final stages of folding their parties and forming a new outfit in readiness for 2022 elections.

“Western will produce one presidential candidate before seeking a political deal with Ruto to form a formidable political force,” Khalwale said.

He said they will agree on who between Ruto and their candidate will be the flag bearer and the running mate, adding that their main intention is to ensure the region is in government come 2022. But Khalwale’s sentiments were not taken lightly by Sirisia MP John Waluke (a Jubilee MP), who dismissed them and termed Mudavadi and Wetang’ula as political opportunists. He said the region has capable leaders who can give the locals political direction without necessarily paying attention to Mudavadi and Wetang’ula, who “have outlived their political usefulness”.

“Let the duo swallow their pride. They should be told that they are not better leaders than us. If we want to be in government we must be smart for us to clinch presidency,” said Waluke.

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the Mulembe nation should rally behind Ruto because Luhyas alone cannot produce a president.

The Mumias East MP said the region should unite and put their votes in one basket to help Ruto capture the top seat.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the planned ANC and Ford Kenya merger was inconsequential, adding that Mudavadi and Wetang’ula should quit politics.

