Opinion: Clerical culture breeds impunity in our churches

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 18:11 GMT +3

Faith institutions have traditionally been places of refuge and sanctuary, beacons of hope amid chaos, darkness and despair; but not anymore, or certainly not to the same extent.

Kenyans are beaten numb and dumb with endless exposes on financial scandals that have characterised successive regimes since independence. Yet the political class have no monopoly on scams and scandals.

Churches locally and globally are frequently coming under scrutiny from their faithful and the law and they too are often found wanting when it comes to accountability, cover ups, sexual abuse and misuse of power.

ALSO READ: Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on church

Faith institutions have traditionally been places of refuge and sanctuary, beacons of hope amid chaos, darkness and despair; but not anymore, or certainly not to the same extent.

People everywhere are asking questions on how institutions that claim to be founded by God and guided by Holy Books could be corrupted just like any other organisation.

Many respond by saying that institutions may of course be divine in origin but run by mere mortals and so are prone to sin. Point taken, but the question is, what sort of clerical culture breeds abuse and then attempts to cover up the same crimes thus denying victims both justice and safety?

The issue at stake is not so much why evil happens but what the leadership response to such crimes is. Some reckon that there is so much impunity in faith organisations that religious people can literally get away with murder.

The most poignant moment in an ordination ceremony is when the candidates prostrate themselves on the ground in an act of obedience, submission and humility.

The act is meant to symbolise a commitment to service, simplicity and humility. Yet, its symbolism is often lost amid the other elements that point to an extravagant show of triumphalism that indicates that the candidates are rather special and have made it. This is a far cry from the washing of the feet example of Jesus in John 13.

In fact the pastor or priest emerges from such ceremonies as a different creature altogether. They are given a title, new dress and new privileges. These all symbolise the new club that they have joined. They have not yet merited such privileges but they can be tempted to presume that they are special as the masses address them differently and relate to them accordingly. The privileges they receive can soon be considered deserved rewards or entitlements just like the religious hypocrisy Jesus raged against in Matthew 23.

They now have new powers and knowledge not accorded to the faithful and they also have a new found status because they are doing the work of God.

ALSO READ: 11 dead in Indonesia church bombings

They can then become distinct, set apart because they have passed through the door and been admitted by those already on the inside.

Of course their role is different and unique but this tempts many to believe that they are special, superior to the masses and accountable only to God. This is the origins of a culture that is clerical but destructive.

Convinced about their specialness many are sensitive to any criticism and don’t see any need to consult or seek approval on decisions since Father or Pastor knows best.

When the culture deteriorates secrecy and lack of accountability for funds and behaviour are evident. But what happens when offences are noted and reported? Regretfully often the matter is dealt with internally and covered up so as to not to spoil the good name of the church or to scandalise the faithful.

So the offender is transferred to re-offend elsewhere and the victims are left paying the price and often holding the baby.

The followers too of course cooperate and tolerate this culture rather than confronting the leadership. But sooner or later the truth emerges and the whole body of the church is blamed for the crime of a few reckless individuals.

If anything can be learned from the experience of others in this regard it is that the longer scandals go unaddressed the greater the danger for vulnerable victims and the greater the cost for churches when the extent of abuse is revealed.

ALSO READ: Kijabe lives in the shadow of missionaries 115 years later

Pope Francis has stated his intention to remove from office any Bishop who covers up sexual abuse against children and vulnerable adults. The Anglican Church in Tasmania is selling off half of its churches to compensate victims of child sexual abuse.

This can be avoided in Kenya if leadership is willing to act decisively, justly and promptly and respond to the cries of victims. A crime is a crime whether committed by a Bishop, Pastor or a Prophet. None of us is above the law.