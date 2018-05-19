'You look amazing': Emotional Harry's words to Meghan as she arrives in church (Photos)

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 14:45, Updated May 19th 2018 at 14:53 GMT +3

The 36-year-old smiled as Harry removed her veil

Emotional Harry told Meghan "you look amazing, I missed you" as he saw her in her wedding dress for the first time.

The groom, 33, stood at the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor, smiled as his bride walked towards him.

ALSO READ: All about Sussex, Harry and Meghan's new titles

Meghan was delivered to Harry by the groom's father, Prince Charles

Meghan arrived accompanied by two page boys who held up her train as she made her way up the chapel's steps alone.

She is wearing a simple, long-sleeved white dress, with veil covering her face. Meghan and Harry grinned at each other

The royal bride entered the chapel by herself, to begin the walk down the alter, before being met by the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles accompanied Meghan, 36, down the aisle in her father Thomas' absence while best man Prince William supported his brother.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Meghan spent her last night as an unmarried woman with her mum Doria Ragland at Cliveden House, roughly 10 miles from Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry stayed 15 miles away at Coworth Park with William.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement to a flurry of excitement in November 2017, just days after Harry had popped the question over roast chicken. The bride's long train stretched down the aisle

Divorcee Meghan was baptised and confirmed into the Church of England ahead of her wedding day, with a small ceremony at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace in early March.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'in tears' at wedding rehearsal

Meghan Markle was joined by two pageboys

The Archbishop of Canterbury described it as "very special".