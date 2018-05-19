Form three student among five Lunyerere Bridge accident victims

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 11:40, Updated May 19th 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

The wreckage of the matatu that hit a guard rail killing five people

A Form three student at Chavakali High School was among the five people that died in a grisly accident at Lunyerere Bridge in Sabatia constituency, Vihiga County on Friday evening.

The accident left 22 other passengers hospitalised after a matatu they were travelling in from Mbale town veered off road hitting a guard rail and plunging into river Edzava, between Mbale and Chavakali towns.

The student’s father, Timothy Buyoywa, was another casualty who succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident.

Chavakali location chief Hesbone Munavi, who is related to the student, said his father had come from Eldoret and taken him to hospital for medical checkup before the unfortunate incident.

“My wife, who is the student’s guardian had escorted them to the hospital. While they were travelling back, the accident happened. She broke her leg and is being treated,” Mr Munavi said.

Vihiga County Police Commander Beatrice Gachago said one person died on the spot while four others succumbed to injuries at the county referral hospital in Mbale where they were taken for treatment.

Head of Nursing at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital Aggrey Emenwa said the school had been informed, about the death of Denilson Lumula.

The 14-seater matatu was overly overloaded when it crashed, and four other casualties have been referred to Kakamega General Hospital

Preliminary investigations indicated the conductor of the matatu was the one driving, while the driver had gone to the mosque for Ramadhan prayers, before the unfortunate incident happened.

