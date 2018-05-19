I don’t want to change laws now, Uhuru tells Raila

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 09:29, Updated May 19th 2018 at 09:33 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga publicly reconciled and agreed to work together in the interest of Kenyans. They announced the burying of the hatchet after talks at Harambee House, Nairobi. 9/3/2018. [Photo: Willis Awandu/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has opposed the ongoing push to change the Constitution that was recently started by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This could signal the end of the honeymoon and the camaraderie between the two leaders three months after the famous handshake.

Breaking his silence for the first time on the raging debate yesterday, the President said his interest was in the implementation of the Big Four agenda to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Raila, last month called for a referendum for the introduction of a three-tier government.

Changes in the structure of the executive have also featured prominently, with National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula supporting introduction of the prime minister’s position.

But speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a follow-up meeting to last week’s 8th Presidential Round Table Forum, Uhuru said he did not have time to run around telling people to change the Constitution.

“I want to deliver on the promises I made to Kenyans. Changing the Constitution will not solve the problems we have, but engaging with the private sector on manufacturing like we are doing will,” he said.

Last week, the Jubilee secretariat met in Nayuki to deliberate on the referendum issues and are expected to table their report to the National Executive Council (NEC) on the way forward.

The President urged stakeholders in manufacturing to join hands in growing the sector from eight to 15 per cent within four years.

He expressed the need for increased consultation between the government and the private sector in order to rejuvenate the manufacturing sector so as to create more quality jobs for Kenyans.

“The whole purpose of this meeting is not blame games. The aim is to see how together as a nation and as Government – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary – we can join hands constructively with the private sector to enhance manufacturing and create jobs,” President Kenyatta said.