Preparations for Royal wedding celebration underway

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 17:24, Updated May 18th 2018 at 18:11 GMT +3

About 150 guests expected at the screening including the sponsors.

Preparations to screen the Royal wedding celebration at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Kiambu is underway hours away to the event.

ALSO READ: My father will not attend my royal wedding - Meghan Markle

The lux tent where it will happen.

Guests will be picked from a place of their choice and dropped after spending the night at the prestigious hotel's cottages.

Windsor was chosen because guests can have an English feel from its mixture of Norman and modern English architecture. The sitting arrangement is structured to allow all the guests to experience the three processions in ample space.

The starts at 11 am when guests arrive to a cocktail serving shortly before they are served a hearty early lunch at noon. The comfortable sitting arrangement.

The sitting arrangement has been structured in a way that will allow all the guests to experience the three processions in ample space.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

This program will allow the Attendees to be seated by 1300 EAT when the official wedding is supposed to begin, ready for screening.

The strictly invite-only event has a very mute but royal feel in a place where there’s more of earthy colours and nature-inspired set up.

ALSO READ: Governor Waititu sued in sacking fallout