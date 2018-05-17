Farewell to victims of Patel dam tragedy (photos)

Thousands of survivors and mourners gathered at the Solai African Inland Church grounds on Wednesday for an interdenominational memorial service for the victims.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto also joined survivors and mourners of the Patel dam tragedy to honor the 47 victims.
The dam burst on the night of May 9, releasing muddy torrents of water that swept through Energy village, leaving 47 people dead and property worth hundreds of thousands destroyed.