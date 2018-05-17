Solai heroine who saved 30 children from death Previous Story
Farewell to victims of Patel dam tragedy (photos)

By Timothy Makokha | Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 10:31, Updated May 17th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Rachel Ruto, Governor Lee Kinyanjui (second left) and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka (left) during the funeral service of Patel dam tragedy in Solai, Nakuru County on May 16, 2018. [Photos: Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

Thousands of survivors and mourners gathered at the Solai African Inland Church grounds on Wednesday for an interdenominational memorial service for the victims.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto also joined survivors and mourners of the Patel dam tragedy to honor the 47 victims.

Mourners gather around a mass grave in which remains of Patel Dam Tragedy victims were interred at Energy Estate in Solai
Mourners gather around a mass grave in which remains of Patel dam tragedy victims were interred at Energy Estate in Solai
Members of the Kenya Red Cross assist carry a mourner who fainted during the funeral service of Patel dam tragedy victims
Mourners assist relatives who collapsed during the funeral service
NYS officers sort out crosses bearing names of Patel dam tragedy victims during their burial

The dam burst on the night of May 9, releasing muddy torrents of water that swept through Energy village, leaving 47 people dead and property worth hundreds of thousands destroyed.

