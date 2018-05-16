Not today! Miguna Miguna postpones his return

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 13:11, Updated May 16th 2018 at 13:18 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna has postponed his return date saying the Immigration Department is yet to furnish him with a valid Kenyan passport as directed by the Court.

“I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date. We will provide you with my new arrival date as soon as the court gives further directions on this matter,” said Miguna is a press statement on Thursday.

The controversial lawyer-politician Miguna Miguna was scheduled to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on May 16 despite being deported by the governmnet twice over the past three months.

On April 5, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also wrote to Immigration PS retired Major General Gordon Kihalangwa asking the State to comply with court orders and facilitate Miguna’s return.

In the letter, the rights body asked Maj-Gen Kihalangwa to issue Miguna with a valid Kenyan passport, buy him an air ticket from Canada and allow KNCHR to oversee Miguna’s clearance at the airport.

Maj-Gen Kihalangwa declined their request, saying Miguna had not applied for one. He further maintained that they should not expect any special treatment if he returns on his Canadian passport.

Miguna’s statement on his cancelled trip:

In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued willful contempt of its orders.

I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date.

We will provide you with my new arrival date as soon as the court gives further directions on this matter.

Meanwhile, I urge all Kenyan patriots and members of the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRMKe) to engage in peaceful protests against the illegitimate regime's continued violation of my rights and the rights of millions of Kenyans, its continued refusal to obey court orders, its looting of hundreds of billions of public resources and failure to adhere to and respect the constitution.

Hold processions, sit ins, street protests, hunger strikes and use all media at your disposals against the escalating tyranny and the culture of impunity.

NASA is dead and with ODM having essentially joined Jubilee, the NRMKe is the new Kenyan opposition. We will and must march on until we defeat those trying to institutionalize the culture of impunity. We must establish a merit based democratic society.

Viva!