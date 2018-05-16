National Land Commission urged to resolve Yatta dam disputes

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 11:52, Updated May 16th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

The National Land Commission has been urged to quickly resolve the land disputes that have delayed the construction of the Sh8 billion Yatta dam.

Tana-Athi Water Services Board Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Muthui said the multi-billion shilling water project had failed to take off because of litigation lodged by some residents.

The proposed dam, which is planned to serve as the main reservoir for the Yatta Canal, is expected to eliminate water shortage in Yatta, Masinga, and Mwala sub-counties and boost the agricultural potential of the semi-arid region.

The African Development Bank has committed to fund the project to the tune of Sh8 billion.

In an interview with The Standard yesterday, Mr Muthui said the construction of the dam could start in October if the litigation issues were addressed and concluded by June.

Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi (above) has urged the Government to do to end the stalemate on compensation.

“This is a big project which is capable of transforming the region’s potential,” Mr Mwangangi told The Standard.