Man charged with unlawful access to Safaricom systems

Published Wed, May 16th 2018

Patrick Gachie Gatuma denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

An engineer has been charged with unauthorised access to protected systems. Patrick Gachie Gatuma denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He is accused that on April 24 and 30, unlawfully and with intent to defraud, he accessed the Safaricom App using a laptop and mobile phone and surged the Safaricom systems with 24,258,730 queries, which was not normal based on the historical data.

He is said to have used an Infinix mobile phone of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers 3539130880886986 and 353913080886994. Mr Gatuma was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh500,000.