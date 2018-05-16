Nakuru remandee still missing one year later Next Story
Nyeri Court orders ACK to pay Sh200,000 fine Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Man charged with unlawful access to Safaricom systems

By Faith Karanja | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 11:32, Updated May 16th 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3
Patrick Gachie Gatuma denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

An engineer has been charged with unauthorised access to protected systems. Patrick Gachie Gatuma denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He is accused that on April 24 and 30, unlawfully and with intent to defraud, he accessed the Safaricom App using a laptop and mobile phone and surged the Safaricom systems with 24,258,730 queries, which was not normal based on the historical data.

ALSO READ: How airtime cash is taking over control of your wallet

He is said to have used an Infinix mobile phone of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers 3539130880886986 and 353913080886994. Mr Gatuma was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh500,000.

RELATED TOPICS:
Safaricom
App access
system

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Weak NYS systems led to theft of billions

Weak NYS systems led to theft of billions

Vodacom financial year revenue rises 6.3 percent

Vodacom financial year revenue rises 6.3 percent

The moment at which Kenya started ‘dying’

The moment at which Kenya started ‘dying’

Telecoms giant cuts 13,000 jobs to slash costs

Telecoms giant cuts 13,000 jobs to slash costs

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited