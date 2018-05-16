Confusion as Karua’s sister gives conflicting testimony in petition

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 10:45, Updated May 16th 2018 at 10:57 GMT +3

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua

Martha Karua’s sister Loise Wanja on Tuesday gave a contradicting testimony to the affidavit filed by the Narc Kenya leader.

In her testimony, Wanja noted that Karua’s agents were barred from polling stations for lack of Narc Kenya accreditations which were to be issued by Ms. Karua, differing with the Narc Kenya leader’s claims that her agents were locked out of the polling stations for lack of IEBC accreditation.

ALSO READ: Former IEBC commissioners deny earning salary after resigning

Her testimony throws the case into further confusion since it conflicts evidence presented by IEBC last week, showing Karua actually got more votes than Waiguru in the polling stations where Narc Kenya agents were allegedly locked out.

Records also show that Karua’s agents actually reported to the polling stations and signed in, some as early as 4am, two hours before voting began.

During a cross-examination by IEBC lawyer John Kathungu last week, Karua claimed that she could not remember whether or not the flash disc, which she had earlier claimed it went missing, was filed as evidence.

Records also showed that the flash disc was not listed in the receipt showing evidence submitted to the registrar by Karua.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.