Teacher training institution suffers after acquisition by MMUST

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 09:12, Updated May 16th 2018 at 09:15 GMT +3

One of the stalled construction projects at KTTC. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

Kaimosi Teachers Training College (KTTC) has appealed to the Government for more funding to help put up new lecture halls and hostels.

This is considering that KTTC's premises were taken over by Kaimosi Friends University College (KAFUCO) in 2015. KAFUCO is a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Since then, the teachers' training college has been struggling to establish physical infrastructure at its new location.

According to KTTC principal Benson Mudangale, President Uhuru Kenyatta had pledged Sh82 million to put up a hostel that would house all female students, a dining hall-cum amphitheater and staff houses.

Out of these, he said, the college only received Sh42 million. Construction has since stopped.

The college is slated to hold its 86th graduation ceremony today, with the Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed expected to be chief guest.

According to Mr Mudangale, the college requires at least Sh500 million to put up an administration block, staff houses, a library, a computer lab, hostels and a tuition block to fully give way for the expansion of Kaimosi Friends University College.

Students trek

He said if they got the allocation, they would move out and pave way for the expansion of KAFUKO.

“We were allocated land at Shipala campus, where we have a small hostel that can only accommodate 160 learners. The only available ladies' hostel can hold up to 320 students," he said.

The teachers' college has 1,030 students.

“First year students who have already relocated to the college's new premises have to trek to the old campus, three kilometres away, for accommodation,” said the principal.

A building funded by the national government, and which was supposed to provide 12 classes, a staff room and a library at the new campus, is still incomplete, grounding operations at the relocated college.

“We do not collect any fees from the students for development. All our funding comes from the National Government," said Mudangale.

Peter Kimotho, the college’s deputy principal, argued that the institution should be given first priority in funds allocation because it is the only public teachers' training college in the county.

Mr Kimotho said the initial stage of transition after the university took over the college's premises was marked by hostility between the two institutions. “This was a battle ground between the KTTC students and those from the university,” said Mr Kimotho.

Dean of curriculum Humphrey Obanda said the college was striving to produce quality graduates after the take-over.