Raise upright children, First Lady tells parents

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 15th 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (right) with elderly women after launching the Regional Family Conference 2018. [Pius Cheruiyot, Standard]

As Kenya celebrated the International Day of the Family yesterday, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta encouraged parents to focus on raising children who were morally upstanding.

"We must impart our children with proper values and mentor them to become responsible citizens and respectful members of the society," she said.

The First Lady was speaking at the Family Regional Conference in Nairobi. The two-day meeting, which ends today, intends to highlight challenges families encounter and develop appropriate solutions.

The First Lady hailed the celebration as an important one, stating that it served as a critical reminder of the important role families played in society.

She also urged employers to ensure parents had adequate time for their children.

"We must create practical policies and working environments to help parents look after their families and ensure they flourish."

Joe Munene, the managing director of Standard Media Group's Broadcast Division, said: “Our national values come down to family values. If we impart our children with the right values, our society will change."

Mr Munene said the Standard Media Group, which was the key sponsor of the event, was committed to providing Kenyans with content that instilled positive values in children.