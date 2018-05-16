Sacked water minister sues Governor Waititu

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 15th 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. [KAMAU MAICHUHIE, STANDARD]

A former Cabinet member dismissed by Governor Ferdinand Waititu has challenged the decision in court.

John Mugwe (pictured), who was in charge of Water, Environment and Natural Resources docket, has instituted a suit in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi.

Last week, Waititu sacked Mugwe after sending him on a 30-day compulsory leave.

Mugwe was the Roads, Transport and Infrastructure minister before he changed dockets.

The governor accused him of incompetence and not being a good team player.

Waititu has said he will nominate Karungo Thangw’a as Mugwe’s replacement.

The court set an inter-party hearing for this morning.