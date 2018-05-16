Sacked water minister sues Governor Waititu

A former Cabinet member dismissed by Governor Ferdinand Waititu has challenged the decision in court.
John Mugwe (pictured), who was in charge of Water, Environment and Natural Resources docket, has instituted a suit in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi.
ALSO READ: Kiambu to have only 500 bars, Waititu declares
Last week, Waititu sacked Mugwe after sending him on a 30-day compulsory leave.
Mugwe was the Roads, Transport and Infrastructure minister before he changed dockets.
The governor accused him of incompetence and not being a good team player.
Waititu has said he will nominate Karungo Thangw’a as Mugwe’s replacement.
The court set an inter-party hearing for this morning.