Leaders differ publicly over change of names

By Dickson Mwiti | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 15th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki. [Photo: Courtesy]

Leaders have differed over a proposal to change the county's name.

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka said Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties should be called Meru South and Meru North respectively, adding that professionals from the two counties would soon meet to deliberate on the matter. 

But Governor Muthomi Njuki dismissed the proposal, saying the matter should not be allowed to derail the county's development agenda.

He said those behind the campaign should instead fight for more administrative units in the upcoming boundary review.

