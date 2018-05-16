Governor Waititu sued in sacking fallout Next Story
Defilement suspect dies in hospital

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 15th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3
A 14-year-old boy alleged to have defiled and killed a five-year-old girl a week ago has died while undergoing treatment at Muranga District Hospital.

The boy was beaten by the public on Monday before police rescued him.

Officers had fired in the air to save him from a mob that was baying for his blood in Ichichi village in Kangema sub-county.

The mob had also threatened to lynch his mother, claiming she was hiding the boy after the last week’s incident.

Murang’a Police Commander Mohammed Farah said the boy had been transferred to Murang’a Police Station from Kangema to enable detectives probe the incident, but succumbed to injuries.

