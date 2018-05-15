ODM calls for prosecution of those behind fresh NYS scandal

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has called for speedy investigations into claims that the National Youth Service (NYS) could have lost Sh8.8 billion in a fresh scandal.

Edwin Sifuna, ODM's secretary general, yesterday said the party would not condone corruption despite its new-found relationship with the Government.

ALSO READ: Search for Treasury’s role in Sh9 billion theft at NYS

“Handshake or no handshake, we will not stand by as people continue to loot the resources of this country. We are calling on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Director of Criminal Investigations and Director of Public Prosecutions to speed up investigations. We want to see people being arraigned in court over the alleged missing money,” said Mr Sifuna.

He said tackling corruption was one of the nine issues agreed on by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 'building bridges' initiative.

“We want the 14-member committee that has been put in place to propose very stringent measures that will see us protecting our resources as a country from those who have made it a habit of digging into the public purse,” he said.

Sifuna made the remarks in Kiambu town when he met with party delegates from the county to brief them on details of the handshake between the President and Raila.

He said ODM was committed to making the handshake work for the good of the country and called on politicians to stop politicking about the matter.

Kiambu ODM Secretary General Charles Mbugua supported the truce between Uhuru and Raila.