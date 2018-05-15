DPP in Solai on fact finding mission Previous Story
Confusion at mortuary as two families claim body of girl who died in Solai tragedy

By Kennedy Gachuhi | Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3
Scenes of destruction at Energy village in Solai, Nakuru County on May 11, 2018 after walls of Patel dam broke. [Photo: Courtesy]

There was confusion at the Nakuru Municipal mortuary when two families laid claim to the body of a girl who died in the Solai tragedy.

According to Teresia Njeri, a survivor, her daughter, Mary Wambui, six, was washed away by the waters while they were in the house.

Ms Njeri said she managed to identify the body of her daughter from several marks on her body. 

Another family identified the body as that of nine-year-old Mary Wanjiku, whose mother - Margaret Waithera, also died in the tragedy.

