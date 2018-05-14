Mudavadi: I’ve no ill feelings against Raila Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Raila to give lectures at Oxford and Cambridge

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 09:03, Updated May 14th 2018 at 10:08 GMT +3
NASA Leader Raila Odinga during the Gor Mahia match against Hull City at Kasarani Stadium yesterday. He will be away on a week-long trip to the UK. [Courtesy, Standard]

Leader of National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga on May 13, left the country for a week-long tour of the United Kingdom.

Raila who will be hosted by the Cambridge and Oxford unions will tomorrow May 15 deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University and on Thursday address Oxford University.

ALSO READ: Uhuru, Raila to launch projects in Siaya

In the statement sent to newsrooms by his Spokesman Dennis Onyango, Raila will on Wednesday hold a meeting with UK Minister for Africa at the Commonwealth Office.

Mr Onyango did however, not reveal the agenda of the meeting.

On Friday, Raila will meet Kenyans living in the UK at the Greenwood Lecture Theatres of King’s College.

Nyando Member of Parliament, Jared Okello will accompany Raila on the trip. 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
raila odinga
nasa
united kingdom
odm

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Raila, Uhuru to tour Nyanza region

Raila, Uhuru to tour Nyanza region

Referendum calls split top leadership

Referendum calls split top leadership

Suspicion threatens to derail ANC and Ford Kenya merger

Suspicion threatens to derail ANC and Ford Kenya merger

Why Raila has been the gravity of presidential politics for aeons

Why Raila has been the gravity of presidential politics for aeons

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited