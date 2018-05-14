Raila to give lectures at Oxford and Cambridge

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 09:03, Updated May 14th 2018 at 10:08 GMT +3

NASA Leader Raila Odinga during the Gor Mahia match against Hull City at Kasarani Stadium yesterday. He will be away on a week-long trip to the UK. [Courtesy, Standard]

Leader of National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga on May 13, left the country for a week-long tour of the United Kingdom.

Raila who will be hosted by the Cambridge and Oxford unions will tomorrow May 15 deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University and on Thursday address Oxford University.

In the statement sent to newsrooms by his Spokesman Dennis Onyango, Raila will on Wednesday hold a meeting with UK Minister for Africa at the Commonwealth Office.

Mr Onyango did however, not reveal the agenda of the meeting.

On Friday, Raila will meet Kenyans living in the UK at the Greenwood Lecture Theatres of King’s College.

Nyando Member of Parliament, Jared Okello will accompany Raila on the trip.

