Wife main suspect in murder of high school principal

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 19:41 GMT +3

A relative consoles Esther Nyagah (right) inside the house of her brother Samuel Mbogo, who was killed on Saturday night. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A high school principal in Murang’a was found dead near his home in Gakurwe village, Kiharu Constituency yesterday.

The body of Gatunguru Secondary School Principal Samuel Mbogo, 57, was found on Sunday morning on the backseat of his car a short distance from his home.

His wife, Alice Wacera, 51, and a man were later arrested in connection with the killing.

The couple’s eight-year-old daughter, who reportedly witnessed the attack, is also helping detectives with investigations.

Wacera and Mbogo were married in the mid 1990s and had five children.

A police officer involved in the investigations said Wacera was found trying to clean blood stains on the floor, walls and the roof of her house with an old blanket.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

According to witness accounts provided to the police by the minor, two men broke into the house at around midnight on Saturday and attacked Mbogo with axes and pangas.

Initial reports also indicate that the attackers had stuffed the victims body on the back seat of the car, a Toyota Corolla Station Wagon, as they escaped the scene to discard it, but the vehicle skidded off the road and landed in a ditch about 200 metres from his home.

“We suspect the gang was trying to dump the body to create an impression he was hijacked. Her daughter revealed what happened,” said a police source.

Gathukiini Chief Stephen Komu said the body was discovered by farmers who were delivering milk to a dairy firm.

The body remained at the scene till 10am when it was removed and the vehicle towed to Murang’a County police headquarters.

Neighbours said the couple had a turbulent marriage.

“They were constantly fighting,” said the area chief.

A neighbour who heard screams at around 1am said she dismissed it as one of their frequent fights.

“I heard screams at around 1am, but I thought they were fighting again,” said Judy Macharia.

Mbogo’s sister and brother-in-law said he was considering quitting the marriage after an earlier attempt on his life left him hospitalised.

“He was hospitalised last August after men came into his house and attacked him. He received 18 stitches on his head.

“We were waiting for him to recover so that the family could convince him to leave the marriage,” said Samuel Nyagah, Mbogo’s brother.

According to him, the matter was reported to the police, but was later withdrawn with a view to settle the matter domestically.

Mbogo was last seen at Gakurwe shopping centre drinking with friends.