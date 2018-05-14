Civil society groups want Governor Kinyanjui to appoint CEC following tragedies

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:55 GMT +3

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui addressing Nakuru Civil Society Organization Forum (CSO) members during a meeting at Merica Hotel in Nakuru on April 6,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Civil society groups want Governor Lee Kinyanjui to appoint a substantive County Executive Committee Member for Infrastructure and Roads.

In a statement, the Nakuru County Public Opinion Consultative Initiative and the Nakuru Residents Association gave the governor a 14-day ultimatum, saying the docket was too important to remain without a minister following the disasters that had struck the county recently.

The organisations urged the county assembly to speedily vet and approve the individual to be nominated to run the docket.

They noted that the heavy rains had continued to cause flooding that resulted in deaths and the destruction of roads.

The groups also said a critical assessment of the dam tragedy in Solai pointed to a failure by officers, both from the national and county governments, to effectively discharge their duties.

They blamed the County Director of Infrastructure, the County Director for Disaster, the County Chief Officer for Water and the Water Resource Management Authority for doing little to forestall the disaster.

