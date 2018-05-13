Suicide bombers blow themselves up at police HQ Next Story
Five students dead, 12 missing after Pakistan bridge collapses

By AFP | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 17:43, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:47 GMT +3

At least five students were killed and 12 others were reported missing on Sunday after a bridge collapsed at a tourist site in Pakistani Kashmir, officials said, adding there was little hope of finding survivors.

The bridge, which overlooked a ravine in mountainous Neelum district, collapsed after some three dozen university students walked across it to view a waterfall.

"We have recovered four bodies of boys and one of a girl. Twelve others are still missing and we don't have any hope about them (surviving) because the water is very cold," said Chaudhary Imtiaz, a senior government official in Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad.

Mr Imtiaz told AFP eight other students were injured in the accident.

Local police official Saleem Durrani said the authorities had posted a warning near the bridge, telling visitors to walk across it in small numbers.

