Governor Laboso: We will fix our dams Next Story
Treasury approves funds to pay farmers Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

32 West Pokot inmates released on parole

By Irissheel Shanzu | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:44 GMT +3
Presiding over the event, High Court judge Hillary Chemitei said the offenders were expected to complete their remaining terms doing community work and urged them not to break the law again.

Thirty-two inmates were on Saturday released from the Kapenguria GK Prison in renewed efforts to decongest prisons in the country.

Presiding over the event, High Court judge Hillary Chemitei said the offenders were expected to complete their remaining terms doing community work and urged them not to break the law again.

ALSO READ: Six-year-old girl buried alive in West Pokot landslides

Mr Chemitei called on the Probation Office to closely monitor and supervise the paroled inmates, whom he described as mostly petty offenders who were unable to pay their fines.

The judge urged the local communities to accept the ex-convicts, pointing out that they had undergone correctional training in prison and were reformed.

Deputy Director of Probation Joshua Siambe said the probation programme mainly targeted reformed inmates who had less than three years of their sentences left to serve.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kapenguria prison
inmates
West Pokot

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Shock as another baby is found with needles in her stomach

Shock as another baby is found with needles in her stomach

West Pokot officers seize lorry with illegal timber

West Pokot officers seize lorry with illegal timber

Suspects in West Pokot Hospital machine theft charged

Suspects in West Pokot Hospital machine theft charged

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited