32 West Pokot inmates released on parole

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:44 GMT +3

Presiding over the event, High Court judge Hillary Chemitei said the offenders were expected to complete their remaining terms doing community work and urged them not to break the law again.

Thirty-two inmates were on Saturday released from the Kapenguria GK Prison in renewed efforts to decongest prisons in the country.

Mr Chemitei called on the Probation Office to closely monitor and supervise the paroled inmates, whom he described as mostly petty offenders who were unable to pay their fines.

The judge urged the local communities to accept the ex-convicts, pointing out that they had undergone correctional training in prison and were reformed.

Deputy Director of Probation Joshua Siambe said the probation programme mainly targeted reformed inmates who had less than three years of their sentences left to serve.