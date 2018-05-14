Uproar over new goods inspection charges in Busia

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:35 GMT +3

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) increased the inspection fee charges from Sh300 to Sh13,500 per truck. The agents termed the new charges punitive and unrealistic.

Clearing and Forwarding Agents at Busia border point paralysed activities at the customs office in protest against an increase, by 450 per cent, of the inspection fee.

They claimed KEPHIS was out to frustrate and intimidate them by forcing them to pay exorbitant levies.

A meeting bringing together senior officials from the inspectorate, Busia Deputy County Commissioner Fredrick Ayieko and agents failed to resolve the matter, as did another called by Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga.

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association branch chairman Joseph Ouma said some officials at KEPHIS plotted to exploit agents and traders.