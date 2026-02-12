Trump ends immigration crackdown in Minnesota

Audio By Vocalize

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in an oversight hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on February 12, 2026. [AFP] [AFP]

President Donald Trump's pointman on Thursday announced the end of an aggressive immigration operation in Minnesota that triggered large protests and nationwide outrage following the killing of two US citizens.

Thousands of federal agents including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted weeks of sweeping raids and arrests in what the administration claims were targeted missions against criminals.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude," Trump official Tom Homan told a briefing outside Minneapolis. "A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week."

The operation sparked tense demonstrations in the Minneapolis area, and the fatal separate shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month led to a wave of criticism.

Homan raised the prospect that the officers would move to another location but gave no details, as speculation is rife about which city might be targeted next.

"In the next week, we're going to deploy the officers here on detail, back to their home stations or other areas of the country where they are needed. But we're going to continue to enforce immigration law," he said.

Campaigning against illegal immigration helped Trump get elected in 2024, but daily videos from Minnesota of violent masked agents, and multiple reports of people being targeted on flimsy evidence, helped send Trump's approval ratings plummeting.

The case of Liam Conejo Ramos, five, who was detained on January 20, also stoked anger.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the ICE operation "had been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it's time for a great comeback.

"We will show the same commitment to our immigrant residents," he added.

After killings of Good and Pretti, the Republican president withdrew combative Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino and replaced him with Homan who sought to engage local Democratic leaders.

Minneapolis is a Democratic-run "sanctuary" city where local police do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Local resident Molly, 42, told AFP "I don't buy it."

"They pulled the same public relations (stunt) in Los Angeles," she said referring to an immigration crackdown to the Californian city last summer.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the ICE deployment in his state an "unprecedented federal invasion in all aspects of life."

"This is something I don't think any state has ever experienced," he said Thursday, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the withdrawal.

Opposition Democrats have called for major reforms to ICE, including ending mobile patrols, prohibiting agents from concealing their faces and requiring warrants.

If political negotiations over ICE fail in Washington, the Department of Homeland Security could face a funding shortfall starting Saturday.

Customs and Border Protection and ICE operations could continue using funds approved by Congress last year, but other sub-agencies such as federal disaster organization FEMA could be affected.

Homan said that some officers would stay behind in Minnesota but did not give a figure.

"The Twin Cities, Minnesota in general, are and will continue to be, much safer for the communities here because of what we have accomplished under President Trump's leadership," Homan said at the briefing on the outskirts of Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul.

He said more than 200 people had been arrested during the operation for interfering with federal officers, but gave no estimate for the number of immigration-linked arrests and deportations.