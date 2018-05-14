Revised levies spark border protest in Busia Next Story
Heavy rains halt construction of police houses in Kakamega

By Jack Murima | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:32 GMT +3
These are some of the structures that will be brought down after the 60 units that were launched on February are completed in six months time. BY DUNCAN OCHOLLA

Prison warders are still sharing rooms inside mud-walled structures after heavy rains stalled a multi-million shilling housing project at Kakamega GK prison.

The government has allocated Sh118 million to the prison facility to put up decent houses for its officers.

The project will see at least 60 units constructed to ease congestion that has seen the officers share rooms in staff quarters and other rental houses outside the prison.

Regional Prisons Commander, Nicholas Emaase said the project, launched last February, stalled due to heavy rains. “We have the contractor at the site, funds have been availed and ground-breaking done.

But due to heavy rains, there is little that can be done,” said Mr Emaase. According to Emaase, all junior officers will live within prison precincts once the project is complete.

Junior prison officers do not enjoy housing allowances and are supposed to be provided with accommodation at their place of work.

Kakamega GK prison deputy officer in charge, Superintendent Robert Cheruiyot, said the project would improve the status of housing at the facility. 

Narok and Makindu record the highest rainfall

DPP directs Boinnet to investigate Patel dam tragedy

Lack of legislation blamed for poor disaster preparedness

Pupils learning in deplorable conditions

