Indonesia church attack kills 11, dozens wounded

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 10:56, Updated May 13th 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3

An Indonesian anti-terror policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack that killed nine. [Courtesy]

Suicide bombers have attacked three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya, killing at least nine people, police say.

Dozens of others were injured in the attacks, which occurred within minutes of each other. No group has so far said it carried them out.

ALSO READ: Amorous couples, sex workers publicly whipped in Aceh

TV pictures showed debris scattered around the entrance of one church.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.

The bombings took place around 07:30 local time (00:30 GMT) Indonesian bomb squad officers examine the aftermath of a suicide bomb attack outside a church in Surabaya on May 13, 2018. [AFP]

The country's intelligence agency said it was most likely to have been carried out by an Islamic State-inspired group, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.

Days earlier, five members of the Indonesian security forces were killed during a standoff with militant Islamist prisoners at a high-security prison on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.