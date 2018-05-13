Otiende Amollo hospitalized after fainting at funeral

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 23:50 GMT +3

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has been hospitalised in Kisumu after he fainted at a funeral in Alego-Usonga Constituency, Siaya County on Saturday.

Mr Amollo, 47, had just addressed mourners during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo’s son, the late Tom Aringo when he collapsed.

The ceremony was briefly interrupted as the MP’s aides lifted him to his vehicle before rushing him to Bondo Medical Centre. The Sunday Standard team found doctors at the facility transferring him to an ambulance for referral to Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu shortly after 4pm.

At Aga Khan hospital, Amollo’s aides rushed him in through the back door, probably to avoid a battery of journalists who had camped at the facility. Dr Julius Okel said the MP was out of danger and responding well to treatment, adding that he could have suffered exhaustion.

Mr Amollo’s wife Linet also assured his supporters that the MP was well. “Actually my husband is now in good mood and we thank God for his doctors,” Linet said.

[Isaiah Gwengi, Olivia Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno]

