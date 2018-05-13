Why lawyer Otiende Amollo collapsed at funeral Next Story
Uproar over Kisumu city’s rising insecurity Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Otiende Amollo hospitalized after fainting at funeral

By Isaiah Gwengi, Olivia Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 23:50 GMT +3
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has been hospitalised in Kisumu after he fainted at a funeral in Alego-Usonga Constituency, Siaya County on Saturday.

Mr Amollo, 47, had just addressed mourners during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo’s son, the late Tom Aringo when he collapsed.

ALSO READ: We have enough schools, says MP

The ceremony was briefly interrupted as the MP’s aides lifted him to his vehicle before rushing him to Bondo Medical Centre. The Sunday Standard team found doctors at the facility transferring him to an ambulance for referral to Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu shortly after 4pm.

At Aga Khan hospital, Amollo’s aides rushed him in through the back door, probably to avoid a battery of journalists who had camped at the facility. Dr Julius Okel said the MP was out of danger and responding well to treatment, adding that he could have suffered exhaustion.

Mr  Amollo’s wife Linet also assured his supporters that the MP was well. “Actually my husband is now in good mood and we thank God for his doctors,” Linet said.

[Isaiah Gwengi, Olivia Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno]

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo
Otiende Amollo
Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

We have enough schools, says MP

We have enough schools, says MP

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited