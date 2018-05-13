Kirinyaga Government not ready to arm Chiefs

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

The Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega (center in a black suit)and the NACADA Chairman Lt Col(Rtd) Julius Githiria (right)at a stake holders meeting over the control of drug abuse in Kirinyaga County where he declared Chiefs cannot be issued with guns.PHOTO;Munene Kamau/standard Date;April 12/2018

The government cannot issue chiefs with guns since they have armed Administration Police at their disposal, Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega has said.

Mr Njega asked chiefs to ensure they are accompanied by police during crackdown on illicit brew and drugs.

The administrator was reacting to an incident where four chiefs in Kiambu were attacked by a suspected drug dealer.

Njega spoke in Kirinyaga during a campaign against drug abuse organised by the National Authority for the Campaign against Drug Abuse.

“Although the Kiambu incident which was most unfortunate occurred, it is not possible to equip all our Chiefs with guns for self-defence since they have APs at their disposal,” Njega said.

He announced that the 274 betting machines that were impounded in various towns in the county will be destroyed.