Raila, Uhuru to tour Nyanza region Next Story
Man held for death of his best friend Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Kirinyaga Government not ready to arm Chiefs

By Munene Kamau | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3
The Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega (center in a black suit)and the NACADA Chairman Lt Col(Rtd) Julius Githiria (right)at a stake holders meeting over the control of drug abuse in Kirinyaga County where he declared Chiefs cannot be issued with guns.PHOTO;Munene Kamau/standard Date;April 12/2018

The government cannot issue chiefs with guns since they have armed Administration Police at their disposal, Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega has said.

Mr Njega asked chiefs to ensure they are accompanied by police during crackdown on illicit brew and drugs.

ALSO READ: Karua fails to file affidavit on 'whistle-blower'

The administrator was reacting to an incident where four chiefs in Kiambu were attacked by a suspected drug dealer.

 Njega spoke in Kirinyaga during a campaign against drug abuse organised by the National Authority for the Campaign against Drug Abuse.

“Although the Kiambu incident which was most unfortunate occurred, it is not possible to equip all our Chiefs with guns for self-defence since they have APs at their disposal,” Njega said.

He announced that the 274 betting machines that were impounded in various towns in the county will be destroyed. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Chiefs
Kirinyaga
Administration Police

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Karua on tight spot over evidence on election petition

Karua on tight spot over evidence on election petition

Kiambu bhang peddler injures four chiefs

Kiambu bhang peddler injures four chiefs

Kirinyaga poll results were cooked - Martha Karua

Kirinyaga poll results were cooked - Martha Karua

Governor Waiguru launches Sh72 million healthcare scheme

Governor Waiguru launches Sh72 million healthcare scheme

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited