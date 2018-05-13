More agony for students as talks on lecturers strike flop Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Ihiga students develop strange disease characterised by swelling of joints

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3
It is the second time this ailment has struck the school this year. In February, about 60 students developed similar symptoms and had to seek treatment.

Some 20 students of Ihiga Secondary School in Kangema have developed a strange disease characterised by swelling of joints.

On Friday, parents were called to collect the children and take them to hospital after the complications got serious.

It is the second time this ailment has struck the school this year. In February, about 60 students developed similar symptoms and had to seek treatment.

In the last incident, some students said they suspected the disease could have been caused by congestion in hostels.

County Director of Education Victoria Mulili said a team of health experts has been sent to the school to investigate the disease.

School administration said health experts had inspected their food and water and given them a clean bill of health. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Ihiga School
swelling of joints
symptoms

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited