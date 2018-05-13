Government not ready to arm Chiefs Next Story
Mumias suspect held for murder of friend

By Brian Kisanji | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3
The body was recovered at the gate of the suspect’s home and the blood trail led to the house in Shianda village.

Police arrested a man who was linked to his friend’s murder in Mumias.

Abdalla Jogoo, 23, is suspected to have a hand in the killing of Josphat Nanjira, 30, whose body that bore injuries on the head was found on Friday.

The deceased is suspected to have been murdered in Jogoo’s house before the body was dragged outside. 

“Blood stains were traced to Jogoo’s house,” claimed Andrrew Nanjiaya a neighbour. The suspect was allegedly with the deceased in a drinking spree on Thursday night. 

Jogoo was on the run for the better part of Friday after the police picked the body and narrowed down on him as the prime suspect. He showed up later in the evening and was spotted at his father’s house.

Villagers mobbed him before police officers came to his rescue. He is in custody at Shianda police post. “We saw him trying to jump through the window before he was cornered by the villagers,” said Nanjiaya.

Relatives suspect Nanjira was killed after a row over Sh2,000 he had earned from doing casual jobs.

The residents torched the suspect’s house. The area police boss Peter Kattam warned them against taking the law into their hands. 

 

