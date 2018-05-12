Shock, grief as 11-year-old boy commits suicide in Rarieda

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 13:27, Updated May 12th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

There was shock and grief in Rarieda village after a class four boy was found dead on Wednesday morning.

The body of Ibrahim Odhiambo, who was a pupil at Kawamang'aria Primary School in Rarieda sub-county was found dangling from a tree at a nearby church compound.

ALSO READ: Suicide attack on Libya poll agency kills 12

According to sources, the 11-year-old boy had left home in the morning for school, but never reached.

His body was found about 200 metres from the school by a passerby.

Speaking to The Standard on phone, the school's headteacher, Mrs Everline Abon'go said that the incident happened at around 11am.

Mrs Abon'go described the deceased as jovial and said that they were shocked on what could have led the boy to take such an action.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

"He's been a very jovial boy and he had never shown any signs of frustrations that could have made him commit suicide," said the teacher.

His body was moved to the Madiany Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In the same village, a three-year-old boy was confirmed dead after a deadly gas explosion on Tuesday.

The child died while sleeping after a fire burnt their grass-thatched house.

ALSO READ: More than 60 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts

According to eyewitnesses, the boy’s parents who were at home during the incident however managed to escape with minor injuries and were treated at Bondo and Lwak hospitals.

Confirming the incident to The Standard, area police boss, Johanna Chebii said those injured were later referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu.

“We have not yet established what could have caused the explosion but we are highly suspecting that it could have been caused by some leakage,” said Chebii.

He added that the house was also razed to the ground as the body of the boy was taken to Madiany Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.