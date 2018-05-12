DP Ruto will do well to reject flattery of the sycophants

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 09:23, Updated May 12th 2018 at 09:25 GMT +3

Last weekend, at a funeral of all places, the Deputy President received a full ‘Dog and Pony show.’ Lesser political mortals paraded, strutted and displayed their loyalty to him. There was a colourful exhibition of assorted praise for the DP and exaggerated contempt for his latest nemesis, the Senator for Baringo. All this theatre to catch the king-in-waiting’s eye.

The ‘scientific’ name for this species of fawning politicians is ‘courtier.’ Their natural habitat is anywhere the king happens to be. Where he goes, they will follow and what he says, they will do; where he sits, they will perform with gusto. Ordinarily, these courtiers are useful to any king for a variety of reasons. Even a ruler needs constant affirmation and encouragement. It is only human. And the DP is no exception. In fact, lately he has been under some ‘passive aggressive’ siege from political ‘thoroughbreds’; those who see him as an intruder in their ‘exclusive’ world of statecraft. Be that as it may, the DP’s courtiers are going overboard. After their latest performance in Baringo, the DP will do well to not only REJECT but also REBUKE the flattery of the courtiers. He should do this for two reasons. The first reason is that the courtiers are blinding their King. Let me illustrate. There was once a King called Canute, who like the DP was surrounded by fawning courtiers. These political minions constantly danced attendance on King Canute, extolling his bravery in warfare, his wisdom in governance and his general benevolence. But they pushed the limits of praise; often alluding that King Canute possessed supernatural powers. One day, the wise King asked his servants to carry his throne to the seaside. Canute then sat on his throne and commanded the incoming tide to ‘stop and not wet his feet and robes.’ But the tide rolled in and thoroughly washed the royal. Then the king leapt up and declared: ‘worthless is the power of kings, for the elements do not obey him.’ Like Canute’s yes-men, the DP’s courtiers easily confuse heavenly functions with those of earthly kings. And because of this, they are blinding him to a tsunami that is coming. This big wave is called ‘The Referendum.’ And it is coming, slowly but surely. The courtiers will tell the DP to command it to stop. If the DP rejects the sycophantic advice, he will be better prepared for when the wave arrives. He will apply king-like responses and not make attempts of futile God-like interventions. He can strategise on how to ride the wave or secure himself so he is not washed away by the surge of political waters.

The second reason why the DP should disregard the courtiers is simple and obvious. Their ‘grandstanding is in their own selfish interest. In fact, if DP’s current nemesis in Gideon Moi suddenly gains a lifeline for 2022, the DP’s courtiers will make an about-face and retract their insults, ingratiating themselves to the ‘new king’. They will instantaneously disappear and deny the DP the way Peter denied Jesus in the Bible. They will take less than 30 pieces of silver if betraying him will secure them a political future.

The thing for the DP to remember is that wolves surround him. People are not attracted to him because of who he is, but because of the position he occupies and where he is destined. Should his light dim, they would quickly abandon him for better prospects. This is how Mzee Moi lost clout in the run up to the 2002 election. He was unable to compel former party loyalists to follow his anointed successor. The same courtiers who had worshipped the ground he walked on, and sang his praises to the world, abandoned him without blinking.

- The writer is a PhD candidate in Political Economy at SMC University. [email protected]