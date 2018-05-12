Raila extends olive branch to Nairobi business group

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

Moses Kariuki(Left) legal advisor National GEMA youth council,Said Kuria(2nd Left) youth representative,Raila Odinga(Centre) NASA Principal,Wilfred Kamau(2nd right) GEMA chairman Nairobi and Nyando M.P Jared Okello(Right) when NASA Principal Raila Odinga held a consultative meeting with the GEMA business community at Eka Hotel in Nairobi on 11th May 2018

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga Friday held a consultative meeting with members of the Nairobi Business Community.

Raila, at the closed-door meeting, briefed the association about his recent unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He was accompanied by Nasa strategist David Ndii and MPs TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka) and Jared Okelo (Nyando).

This the second time the Nasa leader is meeting the group, which hit the headlines in the run-up to the last elections after they came out to counter the opposition’s protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi.

When he emerged from the two-hour meeting, Raila declined to address journalists who had camped outside the hotel. He instead directed the association’s officials and MPs present to speak to the press.

The business community’s chairman, Winfred Kamau, said their meeting with Raila marks the end of the differences they had with him. He said they are now ready to work together and unite Kenyans.

“Time changes. We were just protecting our businesses. Raila has committed himself to building bridges among Kenyans. We fully support the initiative of the two leaders,” said Mr Kamau.

Kajwang rubbished claims that the consultation was a preparation for a referendum and 2022 succession politics.

He said the meeting was meant to discuss how to extend the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta to the grassroots.

Okelo said Nairobi leaders who did not attend the meeting were “in the loop of what’s going on”, adding that the meeting was the first engagement before further details are revealed.

Ndii did not speak during the briefing but later told Saturday Standard that the meeting was meant to shift Kenya’s politics from obsession with state power to people and issue-centered discourse.

