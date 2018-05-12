92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as Malaysian Prime Minister

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 21:10 GMT +3

Kuala Lumpur. Mahathir Mohamad

Kuala Lumpur. Mahathir Mohamad, 92, a former Malaysian prime minister who led the Opposition to a stunning victory in the general election, took the oath of office on Thursday night, becoming the world’s oldest government leader.

Mahathir won the election after his coalition Pakatan Harapan secured 113 of the 222 seats at the Parliament’s lower house, unseating the Barisna Nasional coalition, which has run the country for more than 60 years and of which Mahathir used to serve as the chairman.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal

Mahathir, wearing traditional malay attire, pledged to serve the country and the people well.