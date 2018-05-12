Tindito Primary in Malava Sub-county closed over poor sanitation

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:56 GMT +3

Pupils of Shambere F.A.M Primary School in Malava, Kakamega, at some of the toilets in the school. The school lacks enough toilets for its over 1,000 pupils and some of the toilets are in pathetic conditions. BY BENJAMIN SAKWA

Tindito Primary in Malava Sub-county has been closed over poor sanitation. The school's 700 pupils will stay home until new toilets are put up.

Public Health officials said lack of toilets and other amenities was a serious anomaly. Malava Public Health Officer Fred Amudavi said the school was in pathetic state.

"The existing toilets are in a deplorable state," he said. Yesterday, parents demanded answers saying they had paid Sh500 each to fund the construction of toilets.

They called on the school to explain how the funds were spent. Head teacher Emily Mito was under pressure to explain how more funds given by the county government for a similar project were utilised.