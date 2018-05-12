State dangles counter offer to stop lecturers strike Next Story
JKUAT recalls students, says learning has resumed Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Tindito Primary in Malava Sub-county closed over poor sanitation

By Duncan Onganga Ocholla | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:56 GMT +3
Pupils of Shambere F.A.M Primary School in Malava, Kakamega, at some of the toilets in the school. The school lacks enough toilets for its over 1,000 pupils and some of the toilets are in pathetic conditions. BY BENJAMIN SAKWA

Tindito Primary in Malava Sub-county has been closed over poor sanitation. The school's 700 pupils will stay home until new toilets are put up.

Public Health officials said lack of toilets and other amenities was a serious anomaly. Malava Public Health Officer Fred Amudavi said the school was in pathetic state.

 "The existing toilets are in a deplorable state," he said. Yesterday, parents demanded answers saying they had paid Sh500 each to fund the construction of toilets.

They called on the school to explain how the funds were spent. Head teacher Emily Mito was under pressure to explain how more funds given by the county government for a similar project were utilised.

RELATED TOPICS:
Malava
poor sanitation
Tindito Primary

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited