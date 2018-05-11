Matiang’i: Private security guards to be issued with guns from July

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 09:03, Updated May 11th 2018 at 09:07 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Private security guards will be issued with guns by July, in a move aimed at tackling various forms of crimes.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told private security firms that the Government will withdraw armed police officers from the Cash-In-Transit (CIT) business from July.

Dr Matiang’i told managers of the firms the Government would issue gun licences to vetted companies that would in turn arm their personnel to offer security

CIT BUSINESSES.

There are about 2,000 officers assigned to various security companies running CIT businesses.

Matiang’i made the remarks yesterday when he met members of the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) in his office.

He made orders to have the authority start its work immediately and ensure better welfare of guards.

He said his ministry intends to have centralised data of all guards and similar uniform by the end of the year, adding that the firms would have a centralised command centre to monitor their areas of operation as part of efforts to deal with all forms of crimes.

The guards will also have a single identification document and be given a medical insurance facility.

Reputable firms

The CS told those present to ensure the guards are professional in all ways and added that only reputable organisations would be allowed to operate.

PSRA is set to start its operations in two weeks, and will, among other duties, come up with regulations to guide who will be granted a permit to carry weapons.

This would be a dream come true for the guards’ unions that have been asking that they be issued with the weapons.

The guards will have to be trained and paid well before they are allowed to carry the weapons.