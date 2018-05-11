Uhuru, Raila peace team meets

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 00:05, Updated May 11th 2018 at 00:21 GMT +3

Uhuru Kenyatta shaking hands with Oburu Odinga at state house Nairobi on May 10, 2018. [Standard]

A fourteen-member advisory team appointed to spearhead the ‘Building Bridges’ initiative held its first meeting yesterday.

The team met at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Upperhill, Nairobi, under the stewardship of Ambassador Martin Kimani and lawyer Paul Mwangi, who are co-chairs.

There was little detail as the group met ahead of the official unveiling set for next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga named the 14 following their handshake on March 9.

They are Senators Amos Wako, Yusuf Hajji, Woman Representatives Maison Leshomo, Rose Museo, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, retired Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Kisii Council of Elders chairman James Matundura and Kalenjin Council of Elders chairman Major (rtd) John Seii.

Others are Dr Morompi ole Ronkei, University of Nairobi don Dr Adams Oloo, former Commission on Implementation of the Constitution member Dr Florence Omosa, Prof Saeed Mwanguni and Agnes Kavindu.

