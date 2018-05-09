EALA MP Simon Mbugua faces robbery with violence charges

| Published Wed, May 9th 2018 at 10:54, Updated May 9th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua alongside two others have been charged with robbery with violence.

The suspects are accused of stealing Sh 100, 000 from former Nairobi Central Business District Association official Timothy Muruiki in the April 30 assault incident.

The MP was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken to Central police station for interrogation over links to the hired goons who attacked Muruiki.

The government had placed a Sh2.5 million bounty on the five people who violently bundled Muriuki out of Hotel Boulevard on April 30.

The MP denied knowledge of the assault.

Those arrested alongside Mbugua were Stephen Sangira, Benjamin Odhiambo, alias Solo, and Anthony Ombok, alias Jamal, who were not, however, quizzed over the assault. EALA MP Simon Mbugua alongside two others were arraigned in court on Wednesday morning

One of the men wanted following the April 30 assault is a former convict, who had been held in Tanzania over robbery with violence charges.

Michael Wathigo Mbanya alias Miky went underground after he and others assaulted Muriuki at the Boulevard Hotel on April 30.

Other suspects in the April 30 assault are still at large.

Officers handling the case said they plan to expand the probe and get more suspects who were at the scene.

Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said they had profiled most of the suspects and efforts to get them were ongoing.

Muriuki was addressing journalists at the hotel when the group of men stormed in, grabbed his statement and tore it before frog-marching him outside the compound and beating him up.

Mbanya is the one who first confronted Muriuki. Witnesses say he is the one who tore the statement Muriuki was reading at the Boulevard Hotel.