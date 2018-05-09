Fuel tanker accident causes heavy traffic on Waiyaki Way (Photos)

| Published Wed, May 9th 2018 at 09:32, Updated May 9th 2018 at 10:53 GMT +3

In case you are stuck on Waiyaki Way and wondering what is going on, there has been an accident at Uthiru Mariguini near the Nuclear Petrol Station, towards Kikuyu.

The accident involved a matatu and a fuel tanker which jackknifed and partially hanged off the edge uphill blocking the road during the morning rush hour.

Travelers were stranded for several hours but police have now confirmed that the traffic buildup has been cleared and motorists can aresume trips.

No casualties have been reported.

Motorists who were stuck in the traffic jam expressed their concerns through the matatu twitter handle Ma3Route. snapshot of comments from stranded motorists

