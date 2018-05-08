Fire breaks out at market moments after Nyeri Governor Kahiga’s visit

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 8th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3

Sixteen people were injured and property worth millions of shilling destroyed after a fire broke out at a café in Mudavadi market.

The incident occurred yesterday at noon when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen. This was a few minutes after Governor Mutahi Kahiga had toured the market.

Josphat Muriuki, a vendor, said he was at his stall not far from the café when the explosion occurred.

“I heard a loud sound and then saw the hotel on fire. People inside started screaming, so we rushed to help,” Muriuki said.

Teresa Kimani, a shopper, said she heard the screams and followed the crowds, only to find people trying to save the burning victims.

“It was chaos at the market, as people tried to grab buckets of water to put out the fire,” she said.

Residents commended the fire and ambulance services for arriving within minutes after the alarm was raised.

“They arrived very fast. There were fire fighters and medical personnel who helped to take the injured to hospital,” said Ms Kimani.

County Health Minister Rachel Kamau said two people were in the intensive care unit while 10 had been admitted to the burn unit with severe and superficial burns.

