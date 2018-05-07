Drunkards attack police during chang'aa den raid Previous Story
Mudavadi speaks on Luhya leaders’ betrayal

By Osinde Obare and Crispen Sechere | Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi , Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi during (Agoi's) thanks giving ceremony at Chavakali High School. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused some Luhya leaders of betraying the political course of the community to ascend to power.

Citing opposition to a merger between ANC and Ford-Kenya to form a formidable political party, Mudavadi said those frustrating the community’s presidential quest have made the 'Luhya nation' a laughing stock of other communities.

ALSO READ: You are on the wrong side of history, Mudavadi told

The ANC leader spoke at the homecoming celebrations for Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa at the weekend.

“Our own people have betrayed the political course to take power. They have made our community a laughing stock and clap whenever we are insulted and mocked,” said Mudavadi.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and 12 lawmakers from the region were in attendance.

Mudavadi said he was pained by sentiments expressed by MPs Richard Onyonka, Moses Kuria, Muthoni wa Muchomba and Ben Momanyi during events at Mitoto village, that the Luhya community has squandered opportunities to ascend to power by supporting leaders from other communities.

The MPs said the division among Luhya leaders had chipped away the community’s chance to occupy State House.

