Robert Ouko: I leave you all my wealth, unless you marry again

A picture of Robert Ouko with his wife Christabel Ouko. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Foreign Affairs minister Robert Ouko bequeathed his entire wealth to his widow, Christabel, with a caveat that she would have to pass the estate to their seven children in the event she got another suitor.

Dr Ouko died on February 13, 1990.

Before that, he had entrusted his wife Christabel Ouko with the wealth. Christabel died in a road accident last year.

Ouko's will dated May 20, 1983, was witnessed by his then confidants, Joel Nyaseme and senior lawyer George Oraro.

Ouko's charred body was discovered by a herdsman at Got Alila, near his Koru home, two days after he was reported missing.

The former Foreign Affairs minister’s death remains a mystery to date. Then Chief Government Pathologist Jason Ndakai Kaviti claimed that Ouko traveled seven kilometres, neatly packed his personal belongings, shot himself in the head and stomach, set his body on fire then lay on his back and died.

Luo traditions gave unique twist to Dr Ouko’s estate inheritance.

Ouko, in his will, exclusively seen by The Standard, had appointed Barclays Bank and his wife as executors of his wishes, giving them authority to invest on behalf of the family.

“I give all my property not otherwise disposed off by this will after payment of my funeral and testament expenses and debts to my wife Christabel Ouko for her life or until she remarries,” the will read in part.

His property included investments in the banking sector and land, much of it in Kisumu. He also had property in Loresho, Mombasa.

Court records indicate that Ouko had 13 pieces of property in Kisumu and had bought 200 shares in Kenya Commercial Bank.

Ouko also had shares in a company called KGGCU (2009), Kisumu Cotton Mills Limited and the Hill Side Inn.

According to his will, he held 296 shares in Shoe Den Limited, and 249,000 in Orinde Distributors.

It was estimated that at the time of his death, Ouko was worth Sh10.2 million.

That the former foreign affairs minister loved music comes out in his will, in which he left his piano to his daughter Carol Akinyi.

He also gave his sons Kenneth Omondi, Andrew Ouko and Charles Ochieng' his books, which were to be held in trust by their mother.

The former minister also directed that his three vehicles be sold and the proceeds held in trust for investment.

The remaining vehicle was left with his wife.

“My trustees shall have power to purchase or subscribe for any shares, stocks, securities or any other property, and to borrow money for the purpose hereof and power to pledge or mortgage the whole or any part of the residuary estate by way of security for any such loan,” Ouko willed.

His trust was, however, not allowed treat his estate or apportion it as capital.

Ouko gave his wife his furniture which he allowed her to sell to invest or buy new ones.

He also wanted his estate’s income invested in his children and grandchildren's education.

Christabel never remarried. For 27, she took charge of her husband's property until her death in August, last year.