Police stop Wiper leaders from addressing squatters in Taita Taveta

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 20:34 GMT +3

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) and party chairman Kivutha Kibwana during Wiper excutive meeting at a Nairobi hotel on 17/1/2018. [Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Police yesterday cancelled a public rally that was to be addressed by senior Ukambani leaders at Njukini trading centre in Taita Taveta County.

According to the Taveta Sub-county security committee, the political rally was to be addressed by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, former Machokos Senator Johnstone Muthama and former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile among other Wiper Party leaders.

ALSO READ: MCAs want petitions treated with urgency

Police said the meeting at Erelai on the boundary between Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to security reasons.

The politicians were to address thousands of squatters who were recently evicted from the disputed Sir Ramson farm.

Taveta OCPD Joel Chesire said the meeting was cancelled because the leaders did not notify the police in time to hold the rally in the region.

“We could not allow the Ukambani leaders to go on with the meeting because they had no permit. We cancelled the political rally due to security reasons,” the police officer told The Standard at Njukini trading centre, yesterday.