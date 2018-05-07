Kanu pushes for referendum, declares Gideon Moi 2022 presidential candidate

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

MPs from left Vincent Tuwei of Mosop, Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), William Kamket (Tiaty) and Silas Tiren (Moiben), during a church service at ST Andrews ACK Church Kurgung' in Nandi County yesterday. 06.05.2018. [Photo/Peter Ochieng/Standard]

A Kanu legislator yesterday took the referendum debate to Nandi County, vowing to push for constitutional amendments that will improve inclusivity in the country.

Tiaty MP William Kamket, who represented Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at a fundraiser at Kurgung ACK church in Mosop Constituency, described the current Constitution as non-inclusive in leadership and resource allocation.

ALSO READ: Keep Mzee Moi out of this- Gideon

Accompanied by Jubilee MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), the Kanu legislator said the party supports constitutional amendments for an all-inclusive government and an independent Parliament.

“Kanu is supporting an all-inclusive government through constitutional amendments. We call on Nandi residents and the Rift Valley voting in general to embrace reason and join Kanu in pushing for constitutional reforms,” said Mr Kamket.

Political alliances

The Tiaty legislator said Kanu would be fronting Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as a presidential candidate in the 2022, adding that the party was out to form political alliances with ‘like-minded’ parties and political friends.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Kanu will be fronting a presidential candidate in 2022 and this presidential candidate will be Gideon Moi,” said Kamket, adding that the party had not fielded a presidential candidate since 2002 elections.

The MP said Kanu was laying down its strategies for the next elections and that they were in talks with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and many other political leaders to cement a workable coalition.

Tiren and Tuwei further took issue with Jubilee for allegedly turning the parliamentarians into puppets and standing in the way of legislation and fair distribution of development funds.

“The current Parliament is serving the wishes of the Executive; useful legislation is thrown out on the basis of numbers while vocal legislators are branded rebels and silenced through malicious politics,” said Tiren.

ALSO READ: Free media good for democracy, says Gideon

He called on the Rift Valley not to offer blind support in 2022.

Tuwei called on the electorate in the Rift Valley not to demonise, alienate or punish leaders.