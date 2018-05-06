Kenya and Ethiopia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations deepened by the Special Status Agreement

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 19:38, Updated May 6th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

On arrival, Ahmed Ali was received by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ali has arrived in Kenya for a two-day visit geared towards strengthening relations between the two states.

On arrival, Ahmed Ali was received by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

ALSO READ: Uhuru casts net wider for the big fish in fight against graft

The PM will officially be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru

According to State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, the PM will officially be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta tomorrow.

Kenya and Ethiopia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations

Kenya and Ethiopia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations deepened further by the Special Status Agreement between the two countries.