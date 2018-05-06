Swimming spree turns tragic as children drown in quarry

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 15:56, Updated May 6th 2018 at 16:01 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A swimming spree turned tragic on Saturday evening after two children died in a quarry in Nyahururu.

The two aged 12 and 10 respectively were swimming at Kichinjio quarry when they drowned.

According to residents, they had been accompanied by a sister aged four years as they went for swimming.

"The sister was left with their clothes as they went to swim. It was after a while that she went to report home that the two were still in the water," said Bob Muriuki, a resident.

He noted that the locals were later informed of the incident and visited the scene.

Officers from the Nyahururu Police Station also visited the scene to try and rescue the two children.

According to Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo, they sought the help of local divers who retrieved the bodies.

"Unfortunately, the two kids had died and we retrieved their two bodies late in the night," he said.

The bodies were moved to the Nyahururu County Hospital Mortuary.

Residents have since called on the Laikipia County Government to fence off the place to avoid other tragedies.