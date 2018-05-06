Kijabe lives in the shadow of missionaries 115 years later Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Swimming spree turns tragic as children drown in quarry

By James Munyeki | Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 15:56, Updated May 6th 2018 at 16:01 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

A swimming spree turned tragic on Saturday evening after two children died in a quarry in Nyahururu.

The two aged 12 and 10 respectively were swimming at Kichinjio quarry when they drowned.

According to residents, they had been accompanied by a sister aged four years as they went for swimming.

"The sister was left with their clothes as they went to swim. It was after a while that she went to report home that the two were still in the water," said Bob Muriuki, a resident.

He noted that the locals were later informed of the incident and visited the scene.

Officers from the Nyahururu Police Station also visited the scene to try and rescue the two children.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

According to Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo, they sought the help of local divers who retrieved the bodies.

"Unfortunately, the two kids had died and we retrieved their two bodies late in the night," he said.

The bodies were moved to the Nyahururu County Hospital Mortuary.

Residents have since called on the Laikipia County Government to fence off the place to avoid other tragedies.

RELATED TOPICS:
drown
tragic
quarry
children drown

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited