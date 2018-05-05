Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill me over my recent remarks

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 14:00, Updated May 5th 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3

Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed fears on his life over what he termed as his calls for a constitutional review to create more positions in government.

Speaking at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Saturday, Atwoli sensationally alleged that four politicians were hatching a plan on how to eliminate him because of his hard stance and proposals the Country embraces the 2005 Bomas draft that called for the creation of the Prime Minister's post and fair distribution of power.

He said that his recent call for an all-inclusive constitution that has elicited debates across the country has not augured well with a section of the political elite who have now marked him as a target for elimination.

“There is threat on my life and I have reliable information that four politicians have been planning on how to kill me and have hired assassins,” said Atwoli.

But he remained defiant, saying anyone who touches him will meet the wrath of Kenyans.

He repeated his proposals to have the constitution amended to have senior politicians from all the communities in the country given senior positions in the government.

The vocal trade unionist alleged that the politicians have been holding meetings in hotels on how to execute the plans adding that he has already reported the matter to the relevant authorities.

Atwoli said that he was informed about the plans by his aides and noted that he has already made his personal arrangements to make sure that he is safe.

“The government has already assured that they will do everything to ensure that I am safe apart from my personal plans also,” said Atwoli.

He, however, vowed to continue with his calls for a constitutional review to help ensure that the country is safe after every election that will take place in the country in future.

During his Labour Day speech, Atwoli said that there was a dire need to amend the constitution to bring in an expanded structure that can also allow retired presidents to serve.

The amendments, he said, was bound to ensure that all regions also benefit from the leadership positions and allow all Kenyans” to win” after every elections.

The inclusion of the Bomas Constitution Atwoli is rooting for proposed the positions of President, Deputy President, Prime Minister and ministers at the top with the PM being the leader of the largest political party or coalition in the National Assembly.

He suggested that the constitution should include a post for the eminent persons, a position he said can also be occupied by President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires after the 2022 elections.

The unionists said that the problem that is still dragging the county behind was exclusion, a problem he said can be resolved by re-introducing the Bomas Constitution.

And yesterday, the Atwoli vowed to stand with his suggestions saying that it is the right time for the country to look at the constitution for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“We must have an all-inclusive constitution and that is my stand. It is a debate and if you do not agree with me, it does not mean that you have to eliminate me,” said Atwoli.

“I said that President Uhuru is going to retire at a very young age and there is nothing wrong for him to occupy one of those positions,” he added.

He noted that the threats on his life will not succeed adding that the government has already made plans to safeguard his security.

"In 2022, we want to see the following people in government- Hassan Joho, Kalonzo Musyoka, Uhuru Kenyatta, Gideon Moi, Raila Odinga or his representative, Musalia Mudavadi or Moses Wetangula," said Atwoili

He said every region must have a representative in the core departments of the government to help heal the country.