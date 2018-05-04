One person die, eight injured in West Pokot landslides

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 11:57, Updated May 4th 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

One of the houses that were destroyed by landslides at Kapsangar in West Pokot County Thursday night

A six-year-old girl was buried alive and more than 300 people displaced in Kapsangar, West Pokot County following a landslide that occurred Thursday night as a result of heavy rains in the area.

Eight people were injured, 13 cows buried alive, 46 houses and a school also destroyed by the landslide.

According to Red Cross, West Pokot county coordinator Mr. Carlos Kibet, the eight people who were injured are recuperating at Kapenguria Referral Hospital.

Kibet said Kaghmuu primary school was totally destroyed as more than 300 pupils are forced to stay at home.

“The school has permanent and mud walled classrooms which were totally damaged. It might not be constructed soon because the landslides are unpredictable,” he said.

He pointed out that the displaced families are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

“After accessing the impact of the landslides the Kenya Red Cross will supply nonfood items to the displaced families. Will provide tents, kitchen utensils, blankets mosquito nets and other items,” he said.

West Pokot county police commandant Mr. Mathews Kutoh who visited the scene confirmed that the landslide had occurred in several places.

“It’s a combination of floods and landslides that caused havoc, in some areas the heavy rains resulted to raging floods which swept, livestock, trees and houses and the most affected place was at the school where the child was buried alive,” he said.

He said the school cannot be repaired because it was completely destroyed.

“We walked for about 5 kilometers accessing the impact of the landslide but we could not manage even to get to the end, all people living in the area have been accounted apart from the 6 year old girl who died,” he said.

The body of the six year old was retrieved from the avalanche and taken to Kapenguria Referral Hospital mortuary.