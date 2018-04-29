Four relatives including 3 brothers die after consuming 'poisoned muratina'

| Published Sun, April 29th 2018 at 12:27, Updated April 29th 2018 at 12:46 GMT +3

The four relatives died after consuming the local brew in Mwaniambogo village, Murang'a County. [Photo: Courtesy]

A family lost four members after they allegedly participated in a party after a traditional ceremony in Mwaniambogo village, Gatanga.

Three brothers; James Malii, Peter Malii, Paul Malii and their nephew Musyoki Syombua succumbed at the Thika District Hospital where they were rushed for treatment after they complained of abdominal pains.

They took part in a family party on Friday before they complained of abdominal pains on Saturday.

The deaths occurred barely three weeks after Central Regional Coordinator Wilson Njega and Murang’a County Commissioner John Elungata decried of consumption of illicit brews in parts of Maragua and Gatanga sub counties.

Residents disclosed that the host (James Malii) invited his relatives and a few neighbours for a party where they took ‘muratina’ brew among other delicacies as they celebrated opening of his house.

The neighbours called for investigations to help establish what could have happened leading to deaths of the family members.

“It is a mystery that we took the traditional brew together and went home without any complains. It is sad that we have lost four members of a family after they took what we had left behind,” said a neighbour who declined to be named.

In return, police apprehended the host’s wife to facilitate in the investigations to unravel what could have happened. The brew was stored in her house on Friday.

Acting Murang’a County Police Commander Mr David Kandie says samples of the brew have been collected awaiting to be taken to Government chemists for analysis.

